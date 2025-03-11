Charles Church debuts refresh at Northamptonshire development

A national housebuilder has selected one of its flagship Northamptonshire developments to launch a refresh of its premium homes brand – Charles Church.

Harlestone Grange – located off York Way in Northampton – will deliver up to 3,000 new homes to the area, 2,000 of which will be provided by Persimmon Homes and Charles Church. The site is the first across the country to incorporate the Company’s new Charles Church branding.

Providing an executive selection of three- to five- bedroom homes in Northampton, the Charles Church development will offer homes of the highest specification and standards for buyers in the area.

Along with the boost to local housing, the scheme will create new jobs as part of the construction, bring new infrastructure to the area and generate £16m worth of investment into the local community through its Section 106 agreement with West Northamptonshire Council.

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes and Charles Church Midlands said: “We’re proud to have launched our new Charles Church homes at Harlestone Grange and have already welcomed a number of interested buyers to the development to see what life is like in this community.

“We’re also really pleased to be the first development across the country to showcase the new branding, which will bring a refreshed and modern look to the Charles Church product.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes and Charles Church Midlands said: “This is a hugely exciting development for the Persimmon Midlands business, and we’re delighted that Harlestone Grange was chosen to be the first development for our refreshed Charles Church brand.

“Northamptonshire is a great place to live, offering both semi-rural living as well as easy access to motorways and main train lines. Once completed, Harlestone Grange will offer up to 2,000 Charles Church and Persimmon houses across a range of prices, providing ideal opportunities for local families to buy a new home.”