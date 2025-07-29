Building greener communities: Northamptonshire housebuilder backs Local Green Spaces
Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, Love Parks Week celebrates the value of parks and green spaces and the vital role they play in bringing communities together while promoting better mental health and wellbeing for everyone.
Green open spaces on new developments offer a great deal of benefits, enhancing the quality of life for residents and contributing to a more sustainable environment.
As well the play areas and open space at Overstone Gate, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting other parks and open spaces in the local area ideal for its new residents to explore.
Sywell Country Park is the perfect destination for those looking for an open green space. This park is ideal for nature walks, picnics, and outdoor adventures as there are trail walks, play areas and even a fishing lake.
Also nearby is Lings Wood Nature Reserve, a lovely spot for quiet walks, offering a chance to be fully immersed in a natural setting of woodland, ponds, and wildlife.
Just a short drive away is Eastfield Park, which offers a children’s playground, basketball court, football pitches and a lake. It is a great spot for family activities and hosts community events throughout the year.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As with all of our developments, we carefully select the location to offer residents access to amenities, commuting links, and green open spaces.
“Overstone Gate is home to an abundance of parks and play areas for our residents to enjoy, as well as being a stone’s throw away from many more open spaces to explore.”