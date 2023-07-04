Two new rural housing schemes, developed in partnership between Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA) and Grand Union Housing Group, have delivered 11 affordable homes in West Northamptonshire villages, Lilbourne and Little Addington. The two small-scale developments are a snapshot of just how important affordable homes are in rural communities.

With a common aim to increase the number of quality, affordable homes in Northamptonshire’s rural communities, the combination of Grand Union’s resources and NRHA’s rural expertise has led to an important new working partnership between the two housing providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme in Lilbourne provides five much-needed affordable homes, four semi-detached houses and one bungalow. Grand Union’s access to the Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme secured a £315,000 grant for the development.

Arlo, Jasmine and Leo outside their new home in Lilbourne

Chi Wah, the Pastor at Lilbourne Evangelical Church, his wife Lisa and their three children have wanted to live in the village ever since Chi Wah first became involved with the church back in 2016, so that he could be closer to the parish. He told us:

“To really be part of the community and do the best possible job as the Pastor, being close by is so important. Living in the village is already making a positive difference to my work in the church. It’s giving me the chance to spend more time getting to know people, I can invite people to my home and I’m around when people need me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the scheme in Little Addington has provided two bungalows for social rent and four houses for shared ownership, again these are all for local people.

Jeanette and Holly outside their new bungalow in Lilbourne

Neil Gilliver, NRHA’s Development Services Manager explained the importance of the partnership:

“Partnering with Grand Union on these two projects has been a really positive experience. They share our passion to provide high-quality, rural homes for local people who desperately need affordable options to be able to stay in their communities. We’re proud of these homes and look forward to working together on future rural developments.”

Dave Lakin, Director of Development & Commercial at Grand Union, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been fantastic to see the progress at Lilbourne and Little Addington, with properties now completed, what was a building site is now a brand-new place to call home.

“At Grand Union, we’re proud to work in partnership with other organisations. We offer our resources to smaller housing providers, like Northamptonshire Rural Housing, to help them deliver their aspirations and access Homes England grant through our consortium.

“By building in rural areas, such as Little Addington and Lilbourne, we will ensure there are high-quality, genuinely affordable places for people to call home in the Northamptonshire countryside. The new homes will also help those with long-standing community ties afford to continue living in the area.