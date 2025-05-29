Bright prospects for Rushden home seekers as brand-new Shared Ownership homes are released

Platform Home Ownership has officially launched the first phase of its high-quality new homes at Prospect Place, an attractive new Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy development in Rushden.

In partnership with five-star housebuilder Vistry, Prospect Place brings a collection of 79 stylish two- and three-bedroom homes, available through the affordable schemes, offering home seekers an accessible route onto the property ladder in one of Northamptonshire’s most desirable and well-connected locations.

Prospect Place offers excellent access to local amenities, schools, transport links, and green spaces, making it ideal for young professionals, couples, and growing families alike.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations through at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Nestled in the heart of Northamptonshire, Rushden offers a vibrant blend of community amenities and natural beauty. Families benefit from reputable schools such as Rushden Primary Academy and Rushden Academy, ensuring quality education for all ages. The town boasts a variety of dining options, from cosy cafes like Happy Mondays Coffee Co. to popular eateries at Rushden Lakes, including Bill's and Five Guys.

For leisure, residents can explore expansive green spaces like Hall Park and Spencer Park, ideal for walks, sports, and family outings. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the nearby Nene Wetlands, a haven for wildlife and tranquil strolls. Rushden Lakes further enhances the lifestyle with shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including a cinema and adventure golf.

Commuters enjoy excellent connectivity, with easy access to major roads like the A6, A45, and A14, facilitating travel to Northampton, Bedford, and beyond. Nearby Wellingborough station provides regular services to London and other key destinations.

With a focus on modern living, the homes at Prospect Place have been designed to offer space, flexibility, and contemporary finishes. Each home comes complete with a fully integrated kitchen, sleek family bathroom, turfed rear garden, double-glazed windows, central heating, and allocated off-street parking. Buyers will also benefit from a 10-year new homes warranty, offering peace of mind and long-term security.

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that enables individuals to rent a home at a reduced rate, while saving up for a deposit over a period of up to five years*.

Renters will typically pay a reduced rent of 80% of the home’s market value and the remaining 20% will go towards a deposit for future purchase. During or after the tenancy residents will be able purchase the home via Shared Ownership, or buy it outright once the five-year period has ended, allowing them flexibility to choose the option that suits them best.

Vanessa Latty, Senior Sales Consultant at Prospect Place, said: “We’re really excited to launch the first homes at Prospect Place.

“This development offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers to get on the property ladder in a well-connected and thriving community.

“With high-quality finishes, great local amenities, and Shared Ownership making homeownership more accessible, we’re expecting strong interest from a wide range of buyers.”

Prices start from £108,000 for a Shared Ownership home.* For further details on Prospect Place, please visit the website or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.