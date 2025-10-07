Brackley and Towcester developments to host Moving Information Open Day

After becoming the first major UK retirement living provider to permanently remove all exit fees, Churchill Living is hosting two Moving Information Day events for over 60s on Wednesday 22nd October at its Watling Lodge development in Towcester (10.30am) and Ellesmere Lodge in Brackley (2pm).

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After becoming the first major UK retirement living provider to permanently remove all exit fees, Churchill Living is hosting two Moving Information Day events for over 60s on Wednesday 22nd October at its Watling Lodge development in Towcester (10.30am) and Ellesmere Lodge in Brackley (2pm).

The events will offer prospective buyers the opportunity to find out how Churchill is leading the way in making later-life living more transparent for its Owners, and how easy it can be to make the move into an apartment built to offer a more relaxed, fulfilling and independent lifestyle. Churchill’s expert team will be there to explain the range of moving packages, downsizing advice, specially tailored services and ongoing support available to help ensure every Customer’s move goes smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more or register to attend one of the events, visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 01327 530210 for Towcester or 01280 360525 for Brackley.

Watling Lodge, Towcester

Churchill’s Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell says: “Our Moving Information Days at Ellesmere Lodge and Watling Lodge are the perfect opportunity for anyone who is considering a move to explore what Churchill can offer them. We’re very excited to help guide people through the process of embracing a lifestyle of their choice so they can maintain their independence and really make the most of their retirement.”

On the decision the scrap exit fees, Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer McCarthy adds: “Life with Churchill is about independence, security, and peace of mind – not only for our Owners, but for their families too. By removing exit fees we’re tackling challenges being voiced about the sector head on, with changes that will be transformative for the industry. Our commitment remains to provide quality, independent living for the over-60s where people can live safely and socially as their needs change.”

Like all Churchill developments, Ellesmere Lodge and Watling Lodge are carefully designed to make life easier for the over 60s, with a selection of self-contained one and two bedroom apartments boasting colour-coordinated kitchens with integrated appliances and beautifully landscaped gardens. Designed with ease of living in mind, the developments also include an Owners’ Lounge equipped with a coffee bar perfect for socialising as and when you want to, as well as a 24-hour call centre support system and secure video entry system to provide peace of mind.