Bought a ticket for the £184m Euromillions draw? This is the most expensive house you could be near Northampton if you win...

This outstanding detached late 18th Century period stone house stands in a delightful rural setting part of a small community of dwellings surround by open countryside between the villages of Boughton and Pitsford, north of Northampton.

The house provides five-bedroomed accommodation with master suite, four reception rooms, a superb Harvey Jones kitchen/breakfast room, cellars, laundry and boot room.

The extensive range of outbuildings include a Bothy, eight loose boxes, substantial former threshing barn, feed room, workshop and kennels which are arranged round a traditional horse shoe shaped yard.

The south facing lawned gardens include a former orchard and extend to approximately two acres together with fenced paddocks and Menage, the whole extending to in excess of 11 acres.

The house was constructed in 1776 by the Earl of Strafford as one of the Boughton Follies and is Listed Grade II as a building of Architectural or Historic Interest. The property is named after the Battle of Bunker Hill, the first major engagement of the American Revolutionary War fought in Charleston part of modern day Boston, Massachusetts.

The home is being marketed by Richard Greener Estate Agents

