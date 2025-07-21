Bellway site managers in Northern Home Counties division win coveted industry award

Two Bellway site managers at housing developments in Northamptonshire have been recognised for the quality of their work with coveted national awards.

Ross Jenkins, at Staverton Lodge in Daventry, and Cymon Robinson, at Weavers Fields in Desborough, have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

They were among only 450 winners selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry.

This is the second Quality Award for Ross, 38, from Northampton. He has also previously won a Seal of Excellence, which is the next level of award in the competition. He has been in the construction industry for 20 years and with Bellway for six years.

He said: “I set standards early and take the team on the journey. It’s about getting everyone to buy in and make sure people are proud to do their job. Building homes is leaving a legacy and we want our people to come past in 10 years’ time and be proud of what they’ve helped build.

“We are a tight-knit site here and they were all invested in winning a Pride in the Job award. Once I found out about the result I let everybody know around the site and they were excited and happy. The word spread and the phone was going non-stop!”

It is Cymon’s fourth Quality Award and follows his success last year when he claimed the Pride in the Job Regional Award in the Large Housebuilder category for his work at Weavers Fields.

The 47-year-old, also from Northampton, said: “The whole team is incredibly proud of winning another Pride in the Job Quality Award for Weavers Fields. We have worked consistently to achieve this by focusing on attention to detail, setting high standards and ensuring that those standards are met every day and at every single property we build.

Bellway senior site managers Cymon Robinson, left, and Ross Jenkins have won Quality Awards from the National House Building Council for their work on Northamptonshire developments

“We’re proud of the homes we are constructing here and it’s a very proud moment when our hard work is recognised like this.”

The developments are within Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division, which is based in Milton Keynes.

All the winners will go forward to the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced this autumn.

The Pride in the Job awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Iain Hunter, Construction Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“At Bellway we are constantly striving for excellence and seeking to maintain the highest of standards. Utilising our internal communications platform Pathway, successful Bellway site managers have been sharing advice and best practice with their colleagues and this has resulted in an improved performance across the business.

“I would like to congratulate Ross and Cymon and their excellent site teams for this achievement and wish them all the best in the next stage of the competition later this year.”

To find out more about Bellway developments in Northamptonshire, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties.