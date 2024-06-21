Bathroom specialist launches new-look showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A NEW look bathroom showroom designed by the team at Bell of Northampton has been unveiled giving customers all the inspiration they need to create the home of their dreams.

Designs from some of the biggest names in bathrooms including Villeroy & Boch, Victoria & Albert, Imperial and Laufen are showcased within their 25,000 sq ft showroom, along with a wide selection of exclusive tiles, luxury taps and showers, stunning baths and accessories.

Bell of Northampton’s Bathroom and Tile Manager, Parshin Pourmozafari said: “Beyond a practical and functional space, we are seeing an increasing emphasis on bathrooms being a place of wellness, with customers wanting to create a haven in their own home.

“People want a calm space to enjoy at the start and end of the day. We are seeing that reflected in the choices people are making with lots of green earthy tones, natural materials and shower systems that deliver a high-end, hotel spa experience at home. There is real attention to detail with different finishes to suit each individual bathroom design.

Parshin, Carla and Mick in the new-look bathroom showroom at Bell of Northampton.

“Our showroom is an inspirational space featuring all of the beautiful and innovative products our customers are looking for and aspire to. Each concept allows our customers to interact with the different elements, so they can imagine each design coming to life in their own home.