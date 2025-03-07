Avant Homes East Midlands uses AI to reveal how UK homes could look in 2050

2025 marks a quarter of the way through the 21st century, but what will UK homes look like in another 25 years?

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has used cutting-edge AI technology to generate realistic visuals of what the UK average home in the could look like in 2050.

The AI predictions reveal an extraordinary transformation in the way we live, combining sci-fi-style tech with sustainable and intelligent home design, creating the ultimate home of the future.

The future of home design

Future gazing - AI has visualised what UK homes could look like in 2050 (pictured)

According to AI predictions, technology, sustainability and convenience will be built into every aspect of UK homes by 2050.

As technology continues to evolve, homes will become smarter, greener and more intuitive than ever before.

AI also predicted eight amazing new home features including:

Holographic and robotic home assistants and augmented reality (AR): Interactive, real-time 3D projections for managing household tasks, entertainment and security while AR will revolutionise home entertainment and shopping

Relax - transparent solar panels embedded into windows will generate renewable energy (pictured)

Drone security systems: AI-controlled drones will provide real-time surveillance for homeowners able to sense and react to movement

Vertical gardens: Self-sustaining, AI-managed green walls that enhance air quality, grow food and bring nature into the home

Wireless EV charging: Built-in charging points that make powering electric vehicles as simple as parking, no cables required

Adaptive smart homes: Houses that learn from and respond to daily routines, adjusting lighting and temperature to optimise comfort and efficiency

Living room - interactive projections will transform how we entertain & relax in our homes (pictured)

Sustainable, self-powered homes: Energy-efficient living powered by solar, wind and kinetic energy, ensuring homes generate their own electricity with near-zero carbon footprints

Solar-integrated windows: Transparent solar panels embedded into windows, generating renewable energy without compromising natural light

Cooling techniques for a warming world: Climate-responsive home design will ensure houses remain cool as global temperatures rise

Commenting on the AI predictions, Avant Homes head of architectural design, Tom Smith, said: “AI is giving us a glimpse of what could be reality for new homes within the next 25 years.

Adaptive homes - robotic home assistants will learn from, and respond to, daily routines (pictured)

“As technology advances, so will the way we design and interact with our homes. By 2050, homes will be smarter, more efficient and tailored to how we live and responsive to any change in climate.

“Fully electrified homes, wireless power, AI-managed green spaces and climate-responsive materials aren’t just futuristic concepts. They are realistic advancements that could transform the way we live within a generation.”