Ashberry Homes launches trio of new showhomes at The Wickets in Desborough

Ashberry Homes launched The Wickets, off Stoke Road, on Saturday 9 March and unveiled the four-bedroom Robin, three-bedroom Salvia and four-bedroom Honeysuckle showhomes at the same time.

The housebuilder is delivering 350 new homes on the site in the town. The development will feature 280 new homes for the private market and70 affordable properties for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

All the homes at The Wickets have larger wet rooms, larger halls and landings and additional storage, as well as the capability for downstairs cloakrooms to be turned into wet rooms, giving greater flexibility for customers throughout their lifetime, regardless of age or abilities.

Visitor Josh Lattimore tries out his luck on the Pac-Man machine in the Robin showhome

Each home will also have solar panels and Google Nest thermostats to help residents minimise their fuel bills, as well as Google Nest doorbells and electric vehicle charging points.

Ashberry Homes hired local business, the Village Kitchen from Weldon, to bring along its food van to offer everyone free burgers and hot dogs.

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Ashberry Homes, said: “There was an exceptionally good turn-out on the launch day with lots of people coming along to check out the site for the first time and to grab the opportunity to have a look inside these three showhomes.

“Our sales team was on hand to help potential purchasers find a home that suited their needs and was within their particular budget. With the showhomes open, the sales advisors were also able to give visitors a tour of a finished, decorated and furnished property which gave them a chance to how it might look to live in one of the new homes here.

“The trio of showhomes attracted a steady flow of visitors who were impressed by the layout, specification and high-quality finish that come as standard with a new-build Ashberry home. In particular, the Robin showhome proved a particularly big hit with youngsters as one of the bedrooms was styled on gaming theme and included a working arcade-style Pac-Man machine.”

The Salvia offers a high-specification kitchen/breakfast room at the front of the house and a living/dining room across the back of the property with French doors to the back garden. The main bedroom has an en suite while the other two bedrooms share a family bathroom.

The Robin features a kitchen/family/dining room with French doors into the back garden, plus a utility room and a separate living room with bay window to the front, while the interior layout of the Honeysuckle has a kitchen/dining room along one side of the property with French doors to the garden, a separate dual-aspect living room/snug to the other side of the home, and a utility room. In both homes, the main bedroom is ensuite and there are three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Steve said: “All three of these showhomes are designed to offer the flexible space that modern family living requires. The range of three and four-bedroom homes at The Wickets will appeal not only to families but also to a to mix of other purchasers including first-time buyers, young couples and people downsizing.

“The Wickets is ideally located with the busy towns of Kettering, Corby and Northampton within easy reach by car. The train station at Market Harborough, which offers regular services to London St Pancras in about an hour, is just five miles away.”

Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, is delivering the new homes at The Wickets as half of a joint development on an 88-acre site. Bellway is building 350 new properties on its Weavers Fields development as the other part of the new neighbourhood.