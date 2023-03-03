All the homes have now been sold on a new housing development near Towcester town centre.

Farriers Court is being built by Bellway and is bringing 104 new properties to the area.

The scheme, off Burcote Road, has also generated £600,000 in funding for local services as part of Bellway’s development agreement.

An aerial shot of Bellway’s Farriers Court development in Towcester, where all homes have now been sold

The money is being spent on primary and secondary education, public transport and sport and recreational facilities.

Angela Nurse, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “The hard work of our construction and sales teams has come to fruition with the sale of the last homes at Farriers Court.

“It always makes us proud to see the final homes sell on a development and the new owners settling into their properties.

“The scheme is not only bringing high-quality housing to the area, but it is also providing significant investment in local services which will benefit the wider public in Towcester, not just the people who have bought homes at Farriers Court.

“With work on track to finish at the site early next year, we are also in the process of delivering another important development in Northamptonshire.

“At Staverton Lodge on the edge of Daventry, we are transforming a vacant site into a neighbourhood of 140 homes, so our commitment to the county is considerable.”

Work started at Farriers Court in 2019 when Bellway began the construction of 90 homes – 73 houses for private sale and 17 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

This was followed by a second phase of 14 apartments, taking the overall total at the development to 104 homes.