Affordable Homes in Northampton being delivered across the next two years
Homes for affordable rent and shared ownership will soon be available near Northampton as Platform Housing Group takes on a number of new properties.
The 33 homes will be on the Norwood Farm development which is being built by developer Vistry, who will deliver a small number of the dwellings before the end of 2023.
The tenures available with be spread across a mixture of 2 bed bungalows and 2,3 and 4 bed houses on the site which is due to be fully finished in November 2026.
Director of Land and Partnerships for Platform Michael Baggett said,
“Platform are committed to working with partners like Vistry Homes to find solutions to local housing requirements and this deal represents another great example of how that can go on to provide the affordable options so many people desperately need. My thanks to the teams involved so far and we will continue to work hard to find opportunities that ultimately give people a place they can call home.’
The news comes off the back of the announcement that Platform and Vistry will also provide 117 homes for affordable tenures at the Edwalton Fields site in Rushcliffe near Nottingham.