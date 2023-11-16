A year of constant progress at Staverton Lodge in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aerial shot from last October shows the early stages of building work, with the temporary sales cabin open, foundations laid, scaffolding up, and the first roofs in place on the former Drayton Lodge Farm and Hotel site.

Now, almost a year on, pictures of the scheme show streets of completed homes, planting and landscaping outside the properties, and a modern sales office established within one of the new houses.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s been constant progress at Staverton Lodge over the past year.

Bellway’s Staverton Lodge development in October last year during the early stages of construction

“It’s interesting to look back at these pictures and remind ourselves of the early stages of work on this land, where now there are stunning finished homes with new residents living there, enjoying life in their own properties.

“And we opened two beautiful showhomes this summer, which have been an inspiration to buyers, who have visited to find out more about our house styles.

“The progress here is not just about the bricks and mortar though, but also about connections that have been made. Our new residents are getting to know each other and building a community and a neighbourhood here.

“And as a homebuilder, we have gotten involved in the community by supporting some great local causes, such as Daventry Food Bank, Staverton Village Hall, and Green Acres Rural Enterprises. All-in-all, we’ve had a very productive 12 months!”

The sales office at Staverton Lodge, where Bellway is building 140 properties

Over the last year, Bellway has donated hundreds of pounds to local causes.

The housebuilder gave £300 to Staverton Village Hall, to be spent on decorating the kitchen following a major refurbishment, while £400 was donated to the farm-based education centre, Green Acres Rural Enterprises CIC in Staverton for a beekeeping project. The money helped pay for beehive equipment, beekeeping suits and items to make beeswax candles and furniture polish.

Bellway also gave £250 to Daventry Food Bank to help with its work supporting people in food poverty in the Daventry area.

The showhomes that opened this summer are in Bellway’s four-bedroom Scrivener and three-bedroom Spinner house styles. The Scrivener has a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with French doors leading to the garden as well as a utility room and a living room downstairs. The Spinner is a three-storey house with an open-plan layout on the ground floor and a main bedroom on the top floor with an en suite shower and a dressing room.