‘A sheer delight’: Look inside Northamptonshire village home on the market with a guide price of £675,000

The two-story stone house in Northamptonshire has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, and a kitchen.

The detached home in Hinton-in-the-Hedges also features landscaped gardens, including a ‘Summer House’, and a garage.

Agents say: “Situated within the heart of this vibrant village, a detached stone character home. The property has a most inviting and welcoming atmosphere from the moment you arrive. A particular feature of this wonderful home is the rear garden, which is beautifully landscaped.

“The rear garden is a sheer delight. A lovely private space to sit, relax, and enjoy the sunlight throughout the day. It offers an abundance of deep filled perennial flower and shrub borders that ensure an abundance of colour and interest throughout the seasons along with lighting.”

Take a look around this modern Northamptonshire property below.

(Listed by Hamptons, Banbury, marketed by Rightmove.)

1 . Brackley home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £675,000. Photo: Hamptons, Banbury Photo Sales

