59 new build homes set to create 'new community' on the outskirts of Northampton

A further 59 new homes will launch at a popular development on the outskirts of town.
The properties will be released for sale on Monday May 23 at David Wilson Homes’ Overstone Gate development.
Located off the A43, the new development, named The Farmstead, will provide buyers with a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, all of which will feature private drives
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re excited to be launching our first new homes at The Farmstead at Overstone Gate.
“We’ve already seen how popular the Overstone Gate development is, so we expect appointments with our sales advisers will be booked up quickly and so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”
The development is a short drive from the village of Overstone which offers a range of amenities including a supermarket, a post office, five pubs and a fish and chip shop, Jason said.