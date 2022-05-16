59 new build homes set to create 'new community' on the outskirts of Northampton

A CGI street scene of The Farmstead at Overstone Gate

A further 59 new homes will launch at a popular development on the outskirts of town.

The properties will be released for sale on Monday May 23 at David Wilson Homes’ Overstone Gate development.

Located off the A43, the new development, named The Farmstead, will provide buyers with a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, all of which will feature private drives

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re excited to be launching our first new homes at The Farmstead at Overstone Gate.

“We’ve already seen how popular the Overstone Gate development is, so we expect appointments with our sales advisers will be booked up quickly and so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”