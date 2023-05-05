Our county is home to many picturesque, rural locations

Here in Northampton, we are lucky to be surrounded by many picturesque, rural locations within driving distance.

It is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre every now and then, and one of these 13 villages could be your next destination for a peaceful countryside walk.

Whether you are looking for a new area to explore or to scout out the best location for your next home, some of these even made a list of the top ten places to live in the county this year.

Here are 13 of the most charming villages to live and visit in and around Northampton…

Badby Badby is a village and rural parish situated in Daventry, which spreads over around 2,020 acres of countryside. Located near the source of the River Nene, this rural location is very scenic. Amy, who took this photograph, said the tree was "buzzing" with the number of bees in it.

Yardley Hastings Yardley Hastings is a village and civil parish located in the south-east of Northampton. With many locations that boast great views of the area, this photo was taken from one of them – St Andrew's Church.

Middleton Cheney According to Muddy Stilettos, Middleton Cheney is among the top ten places to live in the county. Described as a good sized village – with a vibrant and arty community and within easy reach of the M40 – this large village borders the Cotswolds and is just a few minutes from the historic market town of Banbury.

