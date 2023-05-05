News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
4 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

13 of the most charming villages to live and visit in and around Northampton

Our county is home to many picturesque, rural locations

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 5th May 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:48 BST

Here in Northampton, we are lucky to be surrounded by many picturesque, rural locations within driving distance.

It is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre every now and then, and one of these 13 villages could be your next destination for a peaceful countryside walk.

Whether you are looking for a new area to explore or to scout out the best location for your next home, some of these even made a list of the top ten places to live in the county this year.

Here are 13 of the most charming villages to live and visit in and around Northampton…

Here in Northampton, we are lucky to be surrounded by many picturesque, rural locations within driving distance.

1. 13 of the most charming villages to live and visit in and around Northampton

Here in Northampton, we are lucky to be surrounded by many picturesque, rural locations within driving distance. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Badby is a village and rural parish situated in Daventry, which spreads over around 2,020 acres of countryside. Located near the source of the River Nene, this rural location is very scenic. Amy, who took this photograph, said the tree was “buzzing” with the number of bees in it.

2. Badby

Badby is a village and rural parish situated in Daventry, which spreads over around 2,020 acres of countryside. Located near the source of the River Nene, this rural location is very scenic. Amy, who took this photograph, said the tree was “buzzing” with the number of bees in it. Photo: Amy Hatton

Photo Sales
Yardley Hastings is a village and civil parish located in the south-east of Northampton. With many locations that boast great views of the area, this photo was taken from one of them – St Andrew’s Church.

3. Yardley Hastings

Yardley Hastings is a village and civil parish located in the south-east of Northampton. With many locations that boast great views of the area, this photo was taken from one of them – St Andrew’s Church. Photo: Paula York

Photo Sales
According to Muddy Stilettos, Middleton Cheney is among the top ten places to live in the county. Described as a good sized village – with a vibrant and arty community and within easy reach of the M40 – this large village borders the Cotswolds and is just a few minutes from the historic market town of Banbury.

4. Middleton Cheney

According to Muddy Stilettos, Middleton Cheney is among the top ten places to live in the county. Described as a good sized village – with a vibrant and arty community and within easy reach of the M40 – this large village borders the Cotswolds and is just a few minutes from the historic market town of Banbury. Photo: Muddy Stilettos

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Northampton