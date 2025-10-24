100 homes near Northampton woodland rejected after 700 objections

The council has turned down plans to build 100 new homes on land next to a Northampton woodland, after more than 700 people objected to the site.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) planning committee was advised by officers to approve proposals for a new residential estate on green space off Harlestone Road and York Way, next to Harlestone Firs.

However, concerns were raised at a meeting on Thursday (October 23) that the development would encroach on green space and ruin the peace and tranquillity of the nearby forest.

The five-hectare site, which was proposed by applicant Barwood Development Securities, is surrounded by existing homes and two other sustainable urban extensions in Northampton, which are currently under development, and immediately borders the woodland to the north.

View from York way onto the five-hectare green site which bounds Harlestone Firs woodland.

Developers said the outline application would consist of up to 100 new homes, with 40 per cent marked as affordable housing, new pedestrian linkages to Harlestone Firs, a visitor car park on the western edge of the site, public open space and a local play area.

Initial plans for a community building within the housing estate were removed to favour the car park and improve pedestrian links into the forest.

In total, the council received 731 letters of objection to the plans, including an objection from Harlestone Parish Council.

Speaking at the meeting, local resident Jenny Cross said the development undermined the Harlestone neighbourhood plan and failed to “protect the tranquil nature” of the forest as a nature reserve.

An illustrative masterplan for the residential development.

Another Harlestone resident, Amanda Onyett, added: “Once that buffer is gone, the character of Harelstone Firs will change and we can’t get it back.”

Despite the planning officer’s approval recommendation, an objection against the scheme was submitted by the WNC planning policy team, who stated that the site does not form part of the allocated urban extension areas. They also highlighted that development would breach the physical boundary between the urban area and the open countryside.

Gary Halman, who spoke on behalf of Barwood Land, told planning committee members that the site was “well suited to the modest scale of housing which is proposed and it will help meet the council’s local needs”.

Two proposals to accept the housing plans, with added conditions for greater oversight on affordable housing and flooding concerns, narrowly failed with the casting vote going to the chair of the planning committee, Cllr John East.