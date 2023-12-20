“You Are What You Eat” - Vegan chef unveils 12-week challenge in new book

Gift-buyers seeking the perfect stocking filler for people keen to take back control of their eating habits and transform their health might want to consider ordering the new book from “The Loving Chef”, aka Natasha Caton

Northampton-based Natasha has published her latest book for people who are looking for ways to be more loving to themselves and their body through food.

Known as “The Loving Chef”, Natasha was Michelin-trained in Cambridge, before studying at the Ecole Hoteliere Lausanne in Switzerland, widely renowned as the best hotel management school in the world.

For the last couple of years, Natasha has been honing her skills in vegan cuisine that nourishes bodies and souls, while moving towards a more sustainable diet for the planet as part of her work with Sol Haven.

Nastasha hopes to help people take more control and be mindful of what they eat

In fact, her pioneering wellbeing work there with partner Sammuel Yisrael was even hailed in Parliament last year and the team has since delivered wellbeing events to well over 500 people, including many vulnerable and homeless individuals.

Her first book, “The Loving Chef Collection” had 31 quick and easy vegan recipes, backed with video resources, lovingly created for any time of the day and aimed to get people started on their own plant-based journey.

Now, with the "You Are What You Eat" 12-Week Challenge, Nastasha hopes to help people take more control and be mindful of what they eat, which in turn may lead to major transformations in health.

‘I have written this book and created this challenge for people seeking to take control of their health and for those who are searching for the motivation to take a closer look at food and what they eat.