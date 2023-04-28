‘World’s priciest curry’ is fit for a King: Award-winning Northampton restaurants celebrates Coronation in style

An award-winning restaurant in Northampton is marking the Coronation by creating a curry fit for a King…but it comes with an eye-watering price tag.

The lavish dish will be available to order at Saffron in Castilian Street and features corn-fed chicken tikka cubes in a rich sauce infused with rare spices and topped with 50g of edible 24-carat gold leaf.

The no-expense-spared dish will be added to the restaurant’s a la carte menu, but anyone fancying celebrating the Coronation in style will need to fork out a whopping £2,023 if they want to give it a try – making it officially the world’s most expensive curry.

Abdul Hye, executive chef at Saffron Northampton, with the curry that is fit for a King

Saffron owner Naz Islam said: “The Coronation of King Charles III promises to be an event that the whole country will remember forever. It’s a moment in history.

“We wanted to mark it in style by creating a dish that is fitting with such an occasion. We have sourced the very finest ingredients from around the world to produce a curry that is fit for a King.

“We will be using 10g of Asian saffron in the dish, which is one of the most expensive spices you can buy. Edible gold leaf will top the dish to give it an extra regal feel. It will look and taste incredible.

“The price tag might be prohibitive unless you live in a palace but for any Royalists with deep pockets this is the perfect way to show your support for our new King and Queen. It’s rich in character and flavour.”

Saffron has arranged a special delivery to Buckingham Palace to give King Charles the opportunity to give the dish the Royal seal of approval ahead of the Coronation weekend.

It will also be available to order through Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, while the restaurant will have a series of special offers available throughout the festivities.

Dine-in customers can enjoy a complimentary round of drinks between Thursday, 4 May and Monday, 8 May while throughout the same period takeaway collections will be half-price to all customers.

Saffron is a former winner of the British Curry Awards and Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards. The restaurant has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the past 20 years.

