World Cup 2022: Football fans head to popular pub in Northampton to cheer on England vs Senegal

England will now face France in the quarter-final on Saturday at 7pm

England fans headed to one of the busiest pubs in Northampton to watch The Three Lions beat Senegal on Sunday night (December 4).

Gareth Southgate’s men romped to a 3-0 win against the African side and will now face France in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, December 10 at 7pm.

Chronicle and Echo photographer Kirsty Edmonds was out and about in town to snap England fans at town pubs. However, after visiting a few venues, only Barratts was busy.

So here are nine photos from the Barratts.

