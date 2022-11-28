World Cup 2022: Football fans flock to popular Northampton pubs to cheer on England vs USA

England took on the USA on Friday night

Football fans flocked to popular Northampton pubs to watch England in the men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Chronicle and Echo photographer Kirsty Edmonds was out and about on Friday night (November 25) snapping football fans as they watched The Three Lions take on the USA in the 7pm kick off.

Gareth Southgate's men didn’t give fans much to shout about as England played out a dull 0-0 draw. Harry Kane and co are set to take on Wales in their final group game on Tuesday at 7pm (November 29).

Pubs featured in this gallery include Thomas à Becket, Jimmy’s Sports Bar and The Squirrels.

If you would like to be pictured in one of our galleries, send your England pictures – either at home or at the pub – into [email protected]

1. World Cup 2022: England vs USA Fans flock to Northampton pubs to watch The Three Lions in Qatar Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. World Cup 2022: England vs USA Fans flock to Northampton pubs to watch The Three Lions in Qatar Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. World Cup 2022: England vs USA Fans flock to Northampton pubs to watch The Three Lions in Qatar - (The Squirrels in Duston) Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. World Cup 2022: England vs USA Fans flock to Northampton pubs to watch The Three Lions in Qatar - this fan gets the badge in twice Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales