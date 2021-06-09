Where you can grab ice-cream in Northamptonshire for this weekend's heatwave

County-based forecasters, NN Weather, have said that temperatures are expected to soar to 28 degrees this weekend.Northamptonshire residents can expect to see the heatwave continue into next week with temperatures rising to up to 30 degrees.

To prepare you for the heatwave, we have compiled a list of places where you can get your hands on some delicious ice cream and gelato to cool you down over the next week.

We have a mix of both local artisan ice cream producers and parlours as well as dessert chains that are well worth a visit to get your sweet fix!

We will be adding more businesses to this list throughout the week so, if you sell ice cream, get in touch with [email protected] with your details and a picture.

1. Gallone's Ice Cream Pay a visit to one of Gallone's ice cream parlours in Kingsthorpe, Market Harborough, Towcester or Weston Favell this weekend! For more information, call 01604 715371.

2. Rocky's Gelato Rocky's Gelato is renowned in the county for their unique gelato flavours, including alcoholic flavours such as amaretto liqueur and pretty in pink (raspberries with prosecco and rose). They are based at Newland's Farm and occasionally run pop-ups in various locations. Stockists include Smith's Farm Shop, Duston Village Bakery, The Tollemach arms and Beckworth Emporium. To see their full list of stockists, visit https://rockysgelato.com/stockists/.

3. I'm Real Ice Cream - Northampton I'm Real Ice Cream, on Tyne Road in Northampton, prides itself on supporting local producers. They obtain all of their ingredients from local farms and deliver their ice creams across Northamptonshire every Thursday. They have eight incredible flavours to choose from including vanilla, coconut and raspberry shortcake and madagascan chocolate brownie.

4. Poppy Field Farm Ice Cream Parlour - Duston The Poppy Field Farm Pub in Duston has an amazing ice cream parlour with lots of flavours to sample. All children's meals come with a free scoop of ice cream, frozen yoghurt or sorbet. Scoops can be upgraded to their favourite flavour for £1 extra. For more information, call 01604 587050.