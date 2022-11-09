2. The Tollemache Arms - Harrington

Not only can you book a festive feast at the Tolly for £33 per person or £37 per person if you want prosecco on arrival, you can also arrange for them to prepare your Christmas dinner for you to take home and heat up. Their Christmas At Home menu costs £45 a head and it must be pre-ordered by December 20 at 12pm for collection on Christmas Eve. To book, call 01536 711770. Address: High St, Harrington, Northampton NN6 9NU.

Photo: Tollemache Arms