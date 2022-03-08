A well-known Northampton village pub is on the hunt for an experienced landlord or landlady to invest in and run the boozer.

Greene King is looking for an investor to take over The Squirrels pub in Duston village as part of a "Hive Pub franchise agreement", with the brewery describing it as a "great opportunity".

Alexandro De Araujo, business development manager at Greene King said: "I am seeking an experienced couple or individual with pub management experience who can meet our applicant profile and effectively deliver the offer within our franchise agreement.

The Squirrels in Duston

"The pub franchise agreement allows those with the relevant experience to launch their own business, with low ingoing costs. If you feel this may suit you, then please contact the recruitment team for further information."

Greene King's online advert describes what investors can expect from the pub franchise agreement.

The advert reads: "You pay £5,000 [and] Greene King sets up the pub and takes liability for the property and pays all running costs including stock. We also supply marketing, training and ongoing support.

"You’ll be paid a guaranteed income of £20,000. You will be paid a percentage of weekly sales known as the weekly turnover share. You can earn bonuses based on business performance and standards audits.

"You’ll get a quality invested ready to go pub... that will enable you to deliver a superior level of service and create a busy, bustling local pub with always something going on.

"Every Hive pub has a brilliant range of drinks, a food menu with quality pub classics, great year-round outdoor spaces, and regular entertainment from live sport to quizzes, music and events."

The Greene King advert says the investor would need £7,000 as an entry cost to takeover.

The yearly forecasted turnover is estimated to be around £630,000, with a forecasted profit of just over £30,000.

According to the advert, the pub and its garden is set for an "extensive" refurbishment to give the boozer a "new lease of life".

The investor would also have access to the private accommodation above the pub which is comprised of three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, toilet, bathroom and an office.

The pub's current opening hours are 7am until 1am between Sunday and Wednesday, and from 7am until 2am between Thursday and Saturday.