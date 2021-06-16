Turkish restaurant, Marmaris, in Northampton undergoes £70,000 refurbishment - in pictures

A popular family-run Turkish restaurant in Northampton has reopened after spending a whopping £70,000 on a six-week refurbishment which has transformed the building.

Erkan Kaygusuz, who owns Marmaris, on the corner of Fish Street and St Giles' Street, wanted to improve the restaurant, which his family has occupied since 2005.

The restaurant has new floor tiles, a new paint job both inside and out, a new till system, new signage, new furniture, new lighting and, ultimately, a brand new feel.

The 37-year-old said: "I love Northampton town, it's my hometown. I've been here 15 years. I want to improve things and show people that this street can be nice, amazing and clean.

"The shop was really tired and I said to my brother, 'we should do something about it because we've got a lot of competition coming around'.

"We're happy with it. We're going to keep improving it as we go. Once it's completely finished it's going to be really nice. I'm going to put tables and chairs outside on Fish Street as well so people can eat outside.

"When you drive by now or walk past you will notice this building straight away.

"I can do this to my building and I'm happy to spend to make it look nice. This is what it is."

Erkan, who also goes by the name of Leon, told the Chronicle and Echo about his future plans for the street.

The owner said he would like to turn Fish Street into a 'bar street' and has previously enquired about taking over the empty Baroque building directly opposite and turning it into a Turkish cocktail bar.

The Marmaris boss said: "I can't see the future yet because of the pandemic but once everything has settled, then I can plan. Right now we're focusing on Marmaris and to make this building look nice.

"But I want to do something for this street."

Erkan said he is 'excited' for July 19 after the government pushed 'Freedom Day' on June 21 back a month due to the Delta Covid variant.

The owner said: "If it's got to be done, it's got to be done. At the end of the day, people who run this country make the decisions. We have to wait. I'm happy to wait. I don't want to be locked down again but if it is for our safety then ok. We are trying our best as a Marmaris family."

For more information, visit Marmaris' Facebook here.

