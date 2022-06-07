Towcester Food Festival set to make a comeback with street food, bars and live music

The Towcester Food Festival is set to make a return this weekend.

The annual show is a celebration of artisan food and drink and boasts more than 60 local stall holders. It will take place at the Towcester Racecourse on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 from 10am.

Founder Crispin Slee said: “We literally cannot wait to throw the doors open again and welcome everyone back to the festival.

The Towcester Food Festival at the Towcester Racecourse.

“Tickets are flying and it looks like the weather might be kind, which would be a real bonus.”

The event had to be placed on hold for two years during the pandemic but organisers have said they are delighted to be staging the annual festival again.

Mr Slee continued: “It’s just so good to be back. Summer in Towcester just isn’t the same without the food festival.”

There will be outdoor bars selling local ale and cider, chef demos, cheese masterclasses, childrens’ cookery and Northampton’s popular street food pop-up Bite Street NN will also be making an appearance.

The stalls will ring the racecourse in large marquees and, at the centre of the show, will be a live music lawn with jazz and acoustic bands performing throughout the day and a special performance from the Towcester Rock Choir on Sunday.

Mr Slee added: “The show is a bit smaller than it has been in previous years because many producers disappeared during the pandemic but there’s still plenty to sink your teeth into.”