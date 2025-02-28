This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Pancake Day will be held on Tuesday March 4

Ready-to-eat pancakes are available to buy from most UK supermarkets

We picked out to the best pancakes available

Pancake Day, otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday is fast approaching and households across the UK may be on the hunt for the perfect pancakes.

Families may choose to make their own pancakes, and others may be visiting a local café or restaurant for a stack.

However, there are also plenty of ready-to-eat pancakes available across the major supermarkets in the UK, including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and more.

We have picked out the best own-brand pancakes available at the leading supermarkets in the UK to enjoy on Tuesday March 4.

Asda

Asda’s bakery section is very popular with customers, and it serves up its very own pancakes. The Bakery at Asda Sweet Pancakes are available as a pack of eight for £2.68.

Tesco

Pancakes come in many different shapes and sizes, and Scotch pancakes are another favourite. Tesco sells its own version named Tesco Scotch Pancakes 6 Pack for only 49p.

Pancake Day: Our top picks to celebrate Shrove Tuesday at UK supermarkets | asife - stock.adobe.com

Morrisons

Described as “thick and fluffy”, Morrisons buttermilk pancakes are another favourite for customers. As part of its The Best range, Morrisons The Best Buttermilk Pancakes are available for £1.65 in a pack of four.

Sainsbury’s

For those after a little bit of extra flavour, then Sainsbury’s Blueberry Pancakes Taste The Difference are a fantastic choice. The pancakes are available as a pack of four for £1.75. For customers who hold a Nectar card, the pancakes are reduced to £1.50.

Waitrose

Pancakes should be for everyone, and luckily there are plenty of gluten-free versions available to suit a gluten-free diet. Waitrose’s Genius Gluten Free pancakes are usually priced at £2.35 but are currently on offer for £1.85.

