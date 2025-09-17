Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines, and there are plenty of authentic restaurants to visit dotted around Northamptonshire.
We have analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine the best restaurants and takeaways in the county for a Chinese meal.
Here are 15 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Northamptonshire, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. New Sunrise, Northampton
New Sunrise in Northampton has a 4.7* rating from 201 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “My family have eaten here for decades. It’s great food and atmosphere. I’ve never had a complaint the food is delicious and fairly priced.” | Tripadvisor-New Sunrise
2. Oodle Wok, Northampton
Oodle Wok in Northampton has a 4.8* rating from 63 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and lovely service. Have been a regular customer for a while now. Cleanliness on point. When in doubt I always come here.” | Tripadvisor-Oodle Wok
3. Oriental Paradise, Northampton
Oriental Paradise in Northampton has a 4.2* rating from 588 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Best Chinese we have ever had! Service was amazing and highly recommended. It was my son's first experience in a sit down Chinese and absolutely loved it, especially the duck.” | Google Maps
4. Thai Garden, Rothwell
Thai Garden in Rothwell has a 4.3* rating from 410 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I haven’t been here for a long time and now back in the area we called in for dinner, as good as I remember, lovely food well presented and good service.” | Google-Boon Chiam