This year's Christmas sandwiches will be much 'elf-ier' says Northampton-based food manufacturer

Picture: Greencore

More than 25 percent of festive sandwiches this year are expected to be vegetarian or vegan-friendly, according to a food manufacturer based in Northampton.

Greencore, which has a factory in Moulton Park, says more than 70 different Christmas sandwich combinations will be delivered to supermarket shelves this year.

Research conducted by the firms shows that whilst turkey remains one of the most popular choices, with 53% of consumers stating they will favour it this year, there is growing demand for healthier and more innovative fillings.

Brie and cranberry is a popular choice

A spokesperson said: "Last year, 43% of consumers who bought vegan options did not consider themselves to be vegans and this trend is set to accelerate, with health-conscious shoppers treated to items such as Vegan Festive wraps and Vegan Christmas Fritter sandwiches, filled with a variety of vegetables and nut-based pesto.

"And to cater for this growing trend, this year 21% of Christmas food-to-go is expected to be vegetarian or vegan-friendly, up from 18% in 2020. Over 25% percent of festive sandwiches this year are expected to be vegetarian or vegan-friendly.

"Retailers will be going all out to create excitement in the category, so customers looking for a festive feast should keep their eyes peeled for some incredible concoctions being presented by supermarkets over the coming weeks – and not just in sandwiches," the spokesperson added.

"Where last year, some of the ‘showstoppers’ included items such as Truffled Egg & Ham, a Turkey Curry Wrap and a Vegan Nut Roast, this November will see panino, sub-rolls, hot sandwiches and even Christmas themed sushi hitting the shelves."

Last Christmas, Greencore identified the following trends:

* Poultry was the most dominant protein, accounting for 51% of all sandwich fillings

* 69% of consumers judge whether a sandwich is premium based on its filling, rather than its price

* The standard sandwich ‘wedge’ still dominates the market, representing 80% of SKUs last year

* Brie and Cranberry was the most popular individual sandwich choice, available in nearly every retailer