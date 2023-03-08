This National Careers Week (6 – 11 March) we celebrate the achievements of one of the County’s outstanding young people

National Careers Week (6 – 11 March) is a great time to celebrate the achievements of one of the County’s outstanding young people. Last year Bilal Ismail won ‘Food and Drink College Student of the Year' award at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards which opens for entries later this month.

Serving 100 covers in one evening is nothing new for Bilal, now a Commis Chef at the new Hilton Garden Inn at Silverstone, Northamptonshire. Bilal finished his training at Northampton College in May 2022 and by August he was part of the opening team at the new hotel located on the Hamilton Straight, home of British Motor Sport.

It was the first year Bilal had entered the awards in the ‘Food and Drink College Student of the Year’ category, sponsored by The Mallows Company who provides career guidance in schools and for adults.

Bilal Ismail is now a Commis Chef at the new Hilton Garden Inn at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.

“Entering and winning ‘Food and Drink College Student of the Year’ certainly opened up doors and broadened my horizons. Just being part of the Awards evening boosted my confidence and helped me go on to secure my first cheffing job. I had three jobs offers in ten minutes on the night, even before I won my award, because people know you are passionate and really serious about a career in the Food and Drink sector if you’re in the room."

Rachel Mallows, the Managing Director at the Mallows Company who sponsored the ‘Food and Drink College Student of the Year’ category, wants to encourage more students to consider a career in the food and drink sector.

