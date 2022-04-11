These are the best of M&S' £20 Easter Family Dine in offers - and new seasonal products

Egg-Clairs, £6m are choux pastry delights hand filled with rich whipped cream and zingy passionfruit crème patissiere

Exclusively available in store from the Wednesday April 13 to Monday April 18 the deal includes a roasting main, your choice of three sides and a scrumptious sharing dessert, with plenty of options to choose from.

The Dine In offers a saving of £12.50 when customers choose options such as; Outdoor-bred British pork rib roast, cheesy spring greens, roast potatoes and Key lime pie.

Favourites include the slow-cooked lamb shoulder, garlic and herb hassleback potatoes, honey and glazed roast carrots, cheesy spring greens and apple pie.

There are new products in store too including the Easter éclair and an Easter egg filled with succulent lamb.

Here are a few of the items in store niw

Egg-Clairs, £6

This glorious pair of choux pastry delights have been hand filled with rich whipped cream and zingy passionfruit crème patissiere and topped with white chocolate fondant and decorated with an egg for the finishing touch.

Lamb Wellington, £15

Slow cooked for several hours until meltingly tender, this pulled Lamb leg is encased in a rich lamb jus and mushroom duxelles and hand wrapped in layers of golden puff pastry. Comes in a pack of 2.

Chocolate & Salted Caramel Dessert Egg, £12

This indulgent Belgian chocolate half eggshell is a first to market product for M&S, filled with Belgian chocolate & caramel mousses, silky salted caramel sauce and pieces of crunchy biscuit filling. Perfect for sharing!

M&S online is the place to find DIY flower arranging, ready-made bouquets and one of a kind letterbox gifts too. The last delivery date for the Easter weekend will be Saturday April 16.

The Chicky Chocci Treats Easter Letterbox Gift £25

Thankfully we can see family this Easter, but if you are in need of a delivery to a loved one, we’d highly recommend this one. Packed with Easter goodies such as Bubbly Bunnies, Milk Choc Corn, Chocci Eggs, Caramel Eggs and more!

The Easter Egg Hunt Gift Bag £30