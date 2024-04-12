Experience incredible sushi in a beautiful, authentic Japanese restaurant located in Castilian Street. Rated: 4.6 (680 reviews)Experience incredible sushi in a beautiful, authentic Japanese restaurant located in Castilian Street. Rated: 4.6 (680 reviews)
These are some of the best places to eat in and around Northampton if you fancy a bit of quality.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:47 BST
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat to mark a special occasion – or you simply want to just to get out to meet a mate for a breakfast - then you’re not going to struggle.

Whether it’s Italian, French, Vietnamese, Indian grub, cafe food or smart or casual dining, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here we bring you some of the most recommended places around town, courtesy of reviews left by diners on Google. (All establishments have scored 4.5 or more with reviewers)

Have your say on where’s good for some top food via our social media channels.

Italian small plates inspired by Venetian traditional small plates, cicchetti. Relaxed and contemporary setting. Rated: 4.7 (743 reviews)

1. Nuovo Restaurant - 104a Abington St

Italian small plates inspired by Venetian traditional small plates, cicchetti. Relaxed and contemporary setting. Rated: 4.7 (743 reviews) Photo: Facebook

A real gem in the heart of Northampton, serving quality mediterranean cuisine. Rated: 4.5 (334 reviews)

2. Sophia's Northampton - 54 Bridge Street

A real gem in the heart of Northampton, serving quality mediterranean cuisine. Rated: 4.5 (334 reviews) Photo: Sophia's Northampton

Delight your taste buds with a mouth-watering selection of French inspired dishes. Wether you're looking for somewhere to have your morning coffee, a business meeting or a family Sunday brunch, Cafe Marseille has it all.Rated: 4.6 (360 reviews)

3. Marseille Restaurant - 83 Sheep Street

Delight your taste buds with a mouth-watering selection of French inspired dishes. Wether you're looking for somewhere to have your morning coffee, a business meeting or a family Sunday brunch, Cafe Marseille has it all.Rated: 4.6 (360 reviews) Photo: Marseille Restaurant

Delicious Caribbean-inspired food, 2-4-1 cocktails and the best Bottomless Brunch there is, located in the centre of Northampton. Rated: 4.7 (3,932 reviews)

4. Turtle Bay Northampton - 2-6 Gold Street

Delicious Caribbean-inspired food, 2-4-1 cocktails and the best Bottomless Brunch there is, located in the centre of Northampton. Rated: 4.7 (3,932 reviews) Photo: Turtle Bay Northampton

