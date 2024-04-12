If you’re looking for somewhere to eat to mark a special occasion – or you simply want to just to get out to meet a mate for a breakfast - then you’re not going to struggle.

Whether it’s Italian, French, Vietnamese, Indian grub, cafe food or smart or casual dining, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here we bring you some of the most recommended places around town, courtesy of reviews left by diners on Google. (All establishments have scored 4.5 or more with reviewers)

Have your say on where’s good for some top food via our social media channels.

1 . Nuovo Restaurant - 104a Abington St Italian small plates inspired by Venetian traditional small plates, cicchetti. Relaxed and contemporary setting. Rated: 4.7 (743 reviews) Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

2 . Sophia's Northampton - 54 Bridge Street A real gem in the heart of Northampton, serving quality mediterranean cuisine. Rated: 4.5 (334 reviews) Photo: Sophia's Northampton Photo Sales

3 . Marseille Restaurant - 83 Sheep Street Delight your taste buds with a mouth-watering selection of French inspired dishes. Wether you're looking for somewhere to have your morning coffee, a business meeting or a family Sunday brunch, Cafe Marseille has it all.Rated: 4.6 (360 reviews) Photo: Marseille Restaurant Photo Sales

4 . Turtle Bay Northampton - 2-6 Gold Street Delicious Caribbean-inspired food, 2-4-1 cocktails and the best Bottomless Brunch there is, located in the centre of Northampton. Rated: 4.7 (3,932 reviews) Photo: Turtle Bay Northampton Photo Sales