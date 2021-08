There's a great range of places to eat in Northampton from Indian to Italian, Italian to Japanese, and Japanese to Chinese.

The top 10 places in this article all have a minimum of a 4.5 out of five star rating and more than 200 Google reviews have been submitted for each restaurant.

A host of great restaurants just missed the cut on this one which include Hops and Chops, Pammukale, The Hopping Hare, The Dining Room, Cafe Marseille, Indian Brasserie, and Marmaris.

1. #ashtag #ashtag, in Wellingborough Road, has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 367 Google reviews

2. La Pazienza La Pazienza, in Wellingborough Road, has a 4.8 out of five rating from 252 Google reviews

3. Akasaka Akasaka, in Castillian Street, has a 4.7 out of five rating from 503 Google reviews

4. Nuovo Nuovo, in Abington Street, has a 4.6 out of five rating from 510 Google reviews