The top 10 pizza takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Fancy a takeaway pizza tonight? Look no further for the best places to go than Google's top 10 rated in Northampton

By Jack Duggan
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 1:42 pm

Whether it's a huge pepperoni-covered pizza or a stuffed crust veggie beauty, these places are the ones to choose according to the search engine's reviews.

1. Pizza Friends, York Road, Northampton

Pizza Friends, based on York Road, has a rating of five out of five from six reviews on Google. Photo: Pixabay

2. Sergio and Robi's Italian Pizza, Curtlee Hill, Wootton

Sergio and Robi's Italian Pizza, on Curtlee Hill, Wootton, has a rating of five out of five from one review on Google. Photo: Pixabay

3. Piramidka Bar Kebabs & Pizza, Dychurch Lane, Northampton

Piramidka Bar Kebabs & Pizza, on Dychurch Lane, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 30 reviews on Google. Photo: Pixabay

4. La Pazienza, Wellingborough Road, Northampton

La Pazienza, on Wellingborough Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 255 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

