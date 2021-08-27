The top 10 pizza takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Whether it's a huge pepperoni-covered pizza or a stuffed crust veggie beauty, these places are the ones to choose according to the search engine's reviews.
1. Pizza Friends, York Road, Northampton
Pizza Friends, based on York Road, has a rating of five out of five from six reviews on Google. Photo: Pixabay
2. Sergio and Robi's Italian Pizza, Curtlee Hill, Wootton
Sergio and Robi's Italian Pizza, on Curtlee Hill, Wootton, has a rating of five out of five from one review on Google. Photo: Pixabay
3. Piramidka Bar Kebabs & Pizza, Dychurch Lane, Northampton
Piramidka Bar Kebabs & Pizza, on Dychurch Lane, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 30 reviews on Google. Photo: Pixabay
4. La Pazienza, Wellingborough Road, Northampton
La Pazienza, on Wellingborough Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 255 reviews on Google. Photo: Google