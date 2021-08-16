The top 10 Indian takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Whether it's a lamb bhuna or vindaloo, these places are the ones to choose according to the search engine's reviews.
1. Kingsthorpe Spice
Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, has a 4.7 out of five star rating from 56 Google reviews
2. Aladdins Balti
Aladdins Balti, in Bridge Street, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 274 Google reviews
3. Baloo
Baloo, in St Leonard's Road, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 229 Google reviews
4. Cinammon
Cinammon, in Malvern Grove, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 165 Google reviews