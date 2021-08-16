The top 10 Indian takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Top 10 Indian takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Not sure where to order your Indian takeaway from tonight? Look no further than Google's top 10 rated in Northampton

By Logan MacLeod
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:03 pm
Whether it's a lamb bhuna or vindaloo, these places are the ones to choose according to the search engine's reviews.

1. Kingsthorpe Spice

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, has a 4.7 out of five star rating from 56 Google reviews

2. Aladdins Balti

Aladdins Balti, in Bridge Street, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 274 Google reviews

3. Baloo

Baloo, in St Leonard's Road, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 229 Google reviews

4. Cinammon

Cinammon, in Malvern Grove, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 165 Google reviews

