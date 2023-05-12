News you can trust since 1931
The top 10 best Indian restaurants in Northampton, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 12th May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:46 BST

An Indian takeaway is a firm family favourite in households across the country and Northampton is spoiled for choice when it comes to the popular cuisine.

These Indian restaurants have been tried, tested, reviewed and have made it into the top 10 across the town.

If you plan on having a takeaway or treating yourself to a meal out this weekend, your chosen restaurant could be listed below – so what are you waiting for?

Take a look at the top 10 best Indian restaurants in Northampton, according to Tripadvisor reviews…

1. The top 10 best Indian restaurants in Northampton, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Your weekend takeaway or meal out destination could be on this list. Photo: National World

Taking the top spot is Aramintas, a restaurant and takeaway creating authentic Indian cuisine using an unrivalled range of imaginative, traditional and fusion dishes. Location: Wellingborough Road.

2. Aramintas

Taking the top spot is Aramintas, a restaurant and takeaway creating authentic Indian cuisine using an unrivalled range of imaginative, traditional and fusion dishes. Location: Wellingborough Road. Photo: Aramintas

Tamarind is a gourmet, traditional Bangladeshi and Indian restaurant, serving authentic cuisine in a stylish and modern spot-lit restaurant. Location: Wellingborough Road.

3. Tamarind

Tamarind is a gourmet, traditional Bangladeshi and Indian restaurant, serving authentic cuisine in a stylish and modern spot-lit restaurant. Location: Wellingborough Road. Photo: Tamarind

Aladdin’s Balti offers great-tasting Indian delights at affordable prices, which can either be eaten at the restaurant or delivered straight to your door – a new addition for the restaurant. Location: Bridge Street.

4. Aladdin’s Balti

Aladdin’s Balti offers great-tasting Indian delights at affordable prices, which can either be eaten at the restaurant or delivered straight to your door – a new addition for the restaurant. Location: Bridge Street. Photo: Aladdin’s Balti

