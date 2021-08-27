The tasty Northampton takeaways which boast a five-star food hygiene rating

These are the Northampton takeaways which can boast the highest standards when it comes to food hygiene.

All these burger joints, pizza places, chippies, Chinese and Caribbean eateries have been inspected since January 2020 and given the highest FIVE rating, which means standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

The Food Standards Agency runs the scheme in partnership with local authorities, scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards via a rating — from five down to zero which means urgent improvement is needed

To get the top rating, businesses must do well in all these three elements:

■ How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

■ The physical condition of the business –including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities

■ How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

1. Duston Village Chippy; Main Road, Duston NN5 6JF; inspected January 14, 2020

2. Golden Kitchen; Wellingborough Road, NN1 4DZ; inspected January 16, 2020

3. The Caribbean Kitchen; Gold Street NN1 1RA; inspected March 29, 2021

4. Daddy'z Burger; Gold Street, NN1 1RA; inspected June 10, 2021