The seven best pubs to visit along Northampton’s Welly Road

Northampton’s Wellingborough Road is arguably one of the best places for a night out in Northampton.

The Welly Road, as it’s known locally, has built up a strong reputation over the years as a great night out.

Popular with large groups, the infamous pub crawl can take you all evening as the road is jam-packed with watering holes.

Most people start at the top of the Welly Road and work their way down towards the town centre (we recommend Bar So for a cheeky dance in Abington Square as a final stop).

So, after a little bit of weekend research, here is the Chron’s guide to the seven best pubs along the Welly Road.

Please drink responsibly, it’s a long way to walk (think about your heels/footwear!) and always get home safely.