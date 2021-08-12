The pubs across Northamptonshire offering free drinks until August 22

Pubs across Northamptonshire have signed up to the National Pub Fortnight campaign offering free drinks until August 22.

The initiative is in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and the buy one get on free offer is designed to encourage customers to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.

Customers can download a voucher via the Great British Pubs website to claim their drink.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again. But this time, we want to focus on the importance of the social aspect of the pub. For the last 18-months, our social contact has been restricted, leaving some people with feelings of loneliness, that’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink."

For a full list of pubs, visit https://great-british-pubs.co.uk/Here are the Stonegate Group pubs in Northamptonshire taking part:

