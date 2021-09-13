The Northampton County Beer Festival IN PICTURES

The Northampton County Beer Festival returned to Becket's Park last week to showcase its huge selection of cask ales, craft beer and cider.

The festival took place over three days from Thursday, September 9 to Saturday, September 11. Residents gathered on each day to enjoy live music and sample over 100 specially selected cask ales, craft beer and bottled beer from a large collection of Northamptonshire breweries and many more up and down the country.

This year's event was initially planned to go ahead in June but it was postponed to September because Northamptonshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said that Covid issues made it "impossible" to allow the public a traditional festival experience due to "too many constraints".

Here are 20 pictures from the Northampton County Beer Festival taken by our resident photographer, Kirsty Edmonds:

1. The Northampton County Beer Festival 2021 at Becket's Park in Northampton. Thursday, September 9 to Saturday, September 11. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

