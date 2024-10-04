The nine pubs in Northamptonshire added to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2025

The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with 900 new additions, nationally.

In Northamptonshire, 45 pubs remain in the guide, which is the same as the 2024 edition. Nine of this year’s 45 pubs are new comers.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 has been released, and is available to buy here.

For the full list of Northamptonshire pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2025.

Below is the list of the nine new pubs in Northamptonshire added to the The Good Beer Guide 2025.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 The nine new Northamptonshire additions to the guide...

The Wheatsheaf The Crick pub has been added to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025. The guide says: "Food, much of it sourced locally, ranges from pub favourites to restaurant specials."

Olde Victoria The Burton Latimer pub is another new entry to the 2025 guide. Experts say: "The traditional, U-shaped bar has exposed beams, high chairs and seating to the left, with an interior stone-walled area to the right."

The Three Cranes The Great Cransley pub has also been added to the 2025 guide. The guide says: "The pub was refurbished in 2019 following a campaign fought by locals."