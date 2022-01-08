The latest food hygiene ratings for pubs, restaurants, cafes, takeaways and cafes in Northampton

The latest food hygiene ratings given out by inspectors in Northampton have been revealed.

The Food Standards Agency says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

All the inspections featured were carried out in November, with the exception of one, which was completed in September.

• Rated 4: Balti Central at 15 Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on November 22

• Rated 4: Green Farm Fishery at Green Farm, 10 High Street, Weedon Lois; rated on November 20

• Rated 3: Mayflower Restaurant at 7 Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on November 22

• Rated 2: Aladdins Balti at 96 Bridge Street, Northampton, Nn1 1pd; rated on November 22