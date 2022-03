Whether it's pepperoni or veggie supreme, a Friday night is a great time for a takeaway pizza treat.

There is plenty of choice in Northampton - but which establishments have residents ranked as the best?

Below is a round-up of 11 of the best places to get a pizza takeaway in Northampton.

All of the businesses below have been ranked as four or above out of five by those who have reviewed the food on Google Reviews.

1. Pizza Friends 5.0 out of five from 13 reviews. Photo Sales

2. Sergio and Robi's Italian Pizza, Curtlee Hill 5 out of five from six reviews. Photo Sales

3. Alberto's, Grange Park 4.9 our of five from 30 review. (File picture). Photo Sales

4. Piramidka Bar Kebabs and Pizza, Dychurch Lane 4.8 out of five from 42 reviews. Photo Sales