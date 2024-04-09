Northampton has an astounding 421 food businesses according to Trip Advisor - but which venues have smashed the travel website’s top rankings?
From sizzling curries to melt-in-the-mouth roast dinners, every flavour of the world has reached the East Midlands to inspire our town’s gastro hotspots.
Here, we count town the top 10 restaurants in Northampton according to TripAdvisor’s user ratings.
1. 10 best eateries in Northampton, according to TripAdvisor
2. 10 - Pamukkale
In tenth place is Pamukkale Turkish restaurant in St Giles Street. One reviewer said: "The food is exceptional, without doubt the best Turkish food I’ve had. The service was faultless as always. Antonio was fantastic and took really great care of us, as did the rest of the staff. Can’t wait to come back." Photo: Pamukkale
3. 9 - La Terraza
Just in at number nine is La Terraza tapas bar in Upton. According to a TripAdvisor review: "This is a wonderful restaurant filled with character and staff who you can tell love to work here! The food was amazing and actually the portion sizes were good for a tapas bar. I enjoyed the cocktails of which there are many." Photo: 9 - La Terraza
4. 8 - Aladdin's
Comfortably in the top 10 at number eight is Aladdin's Indian and Balti restaurant in Bridge Street. A reviewer said: "This is without a doubt one of the best restaurant in town. Each dish is a masterpiece of flavours, meticulously prepared to highlight. The staff at Aladdin's are nothing short of exceptional. Knowledgeable, attentive, and genuinely friendly." Photo: Aladdin's