The 10 best places for Sunday lunches in Northampton according to Google reviews

Northampton and the surrounding villages are home to some fantastic pubs serving mouth-watering and stomach-filling Sunday lunches.
Here are 10 of the best according to Google Reviews.
1. The Royal Oak
4.7 Google Stars (228 Reviews)
Whiston Rd, Cogenhoe, Northampton NN7 1NJ
"Lovely Sunday lunch, nice dinning area, good service and a gin and tonic menu, what's not to like."
2. The Lamplighter
4.6 Google Stars (814 reviews)
66 Overstone Rd, Northampton NN1 3JS
"Gorgeous Sunday lunch, food fresh and very tasty. Roast potatoes to die for! Lovely relaxing atmosphere although can get very noisy when really busy"
3. The Olde Cobbler
4.6 Google stars (186 reviews)
Acre Ln, Northampton NN2 8BN
"Lovely menu, tasty food, good service and friendly staff."
4. The Elwes Arms
4.5 Google Stars (341 reviews)
37 High St, Great Billing, Northampton NN3 9DT
"Sunday lunch was very good and staff nice and friendly."
