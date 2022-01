Whether it's a whole roast Peking duck with pancakes or beef in black bean sauce, a Chinese takeaway is always a good idea.

There's plenty of choice in Northampton - but which establishments have residents ranked as the best?

Below is a round-up of ten of the best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Northampton.

All of the businesses have been ranked as 4.5 or above out of five by those who have reviewed the food on Google Reviews.

1. Ying Lung, St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton This takeaway is ranked as 4.6 out of five from 71 reviews on Google.

2. Great Wall, St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton This takeaway is rated 4.5 out of five from 31 reviews on Google.