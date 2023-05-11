Take a look inside this former village pub near Northampton which has been transformed into a 'luxury' £795k home

The property has been put up for sale following 1.5 years of renovation works

Take a look inside this once popular village pub near Northampton which has been converted into a ‘luxury’ home and put on the market for £795k.

The Bull in Harpole was once a thriving pub but, like many, was unable to reopen its doors following the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry.

The former boozer was snapped up by Just Pubs Limited, with planning permission approved to turn the pub into a five-bedroom home in the summer of 2021.

Construction work started in December 2021 and has recently been completed, with the property now up for sale with Fisher German for £795,000.

The property advert reads: “The Bull was formerly a village public house, and it has now been sympathetically and meticulously updated and improved throughout to a very high specification, to provide a fabulous family home.. The property has been fully refurbished with upgrades to insulation, new double glazed windows, new external doors through with an efficient heating system giving an EPC rating of ‘ C ’.“The accommodation flows extremely well to create a versatile and spacious living space. Original features, including fireplaces, large bay windows and period stained glass windows have been preserved to elevate the property throughout.“The open plan kitchen/breakfast room is the real heart of the home with a well-designed in frame kitchen, with Carrera Quartz worksurfaces, a large central island and plenty of storage, with a selection of quality integrated appliances, including range oven.

"Bi-fold doors give access to the terrace and garden.

"Adjacent to the kitchen is a useful plant/utility room, along with a separate playroom and cloakroom. The dining room has French doors leading to the side terrace.“Completing the accommodation on the ground floor are the sitting room and family room, both of which have retained feature fireplaces and large bay windows, with plenty of natural light.“On the first floor a generous open landing area, gives access to the five double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

"Bedroom 1 and 2 have built in storage and newly fitted luxury en suite shower rooms. There is also a useful study/nursery.”

