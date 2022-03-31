Take a look back at 30 photos from a 2009 Saturday night out at Reflex Bar in Northampton

Take a look back at 30 photos that Northampton's "mini celebrity" Disco Henry took while out at Reflex Bar in July 2009.

For those who do not know Disco Henry he has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle & Echo last year, he gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity".

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 percent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people. I don't get much financial gain out of it, I just love it.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people."

After spending so many years in town and watching different generations party, what were Disco Henry’s favourite nights?

He added: "Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun ten years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

1. Reflex Bar A Saturday night out at Reflex Bar in July 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

2. Reflex Bar A Saturday night out at Reflex Bar in July 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

3. Reflex Bar A Saturday night out at Reflex Bar in July 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

4. Reflex Bar A Saturday night out at Reflex Bar in July 2009. Photo: Disco Henry