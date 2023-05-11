News you can trust since 1931
Take a look back at 30 Disco Henry photos from a 2010 'Saturday MADNESS' night out in Northampton

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were”

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 11th May 2023, 16:19 BST

Take a look back at 30 pictures Northampton's 'mini celebrity' Disco Henry took while out in Northampton in April 2010.

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has about 26,000 followers now.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 per cent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people.

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

Nostalgic pictures from a night out on the town 13 years ago

