Take a look back at 27 photos from a 2009 BOGOF night out at Rev's and NB's in Northampton

Take a look back at 27 photos Northampton's "mini celebrity" Disco Henry took while on a buy one get one free (BOGOF) night out at Rev’s and NB’s in Bridge street in July 2009.

For those who do not know Disco Henry he has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle & Echo last year, he gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has around 26,000 followers now.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 per cent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people.

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too.

"It was a lot more fun ten years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

